MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV)- Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic might be keeping people away from hospitals, sexual assault victim advocates say.
"There's a lot of concern about showing up into the emergency department- that those might be crowded spaces, that they might not be as safe," Emily Hyde with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office Victim Assistance Program said.
Hyde told FOX 12 that survivors have been hesitant to seek medical attention because of COVID-19 exposure concerns and the speculation that valuable resources might be diverted away from critical patients if victims sought care.
According to Hyde and other experts, emergency departments in hospitals are the only places where sex assault victims 15 years of age and older can get a forensic medical exam in the Portland metro area outside of detention centers and some college campuses.
Hyde called Katie Schafer, who leads the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program for Providence-Oregon, to brainstorm a solution.
"We had a situation where a family member came and they're saying that their loved one really was scared to come to the hospital right now and they didn't know what to do," Schafer said.
Within a few weeks of Hyde's phone call, Providence Milwaukie set up a space outside of the emergency department where sex assault victims can get the attention they need away from other patients.
Advocates say this is the first- and only- space of its kind for the entire metro area.
"These crimes are actively happening and so we need people to know that we're available to them," Schafer said.
Instead of walking through the main ER doors at Providence Milwaukie, survivors will now be directed into a secluded waiting room after being screened at the door.
"The wait is much less, obviously we're not in a crowded waiting room right now, there's a lot more space and there's a lot of privacy," Hyde said.
Those seemingly small details, Hyde said, make all the difference for people who have experienced trauma.
"It really is incredible for survivors, I think this is exactly what they need right now," Hyde said.
Hyde and Schafer emphasized that law enforcement, attorneys and health care professionals continue to work around the clock to provide help for those who need it.
The only difference is that victims are being asked to call ahead before seeking in-person care.
Providence provided the following resource numbers:
- Providence Advice Line: 1-800-700-0481 or 503-574-6520
- Linéa UNICA (Español): 503-232-4448 o 1-888-232-4448
- Sexual Assault Resource Center (Washington County, Oregon): 503-640-5311
- YWCA Sexual Assault Program (Clark County, Washington): 360-696-0167
- Oregon Department of Justice Crime Victim and Survivor Services: 503-378-5348
- Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office Victim Assistance Program: 503-988-3222
- Call to Safety: 503-235-5333 or 1-888-235-5333
- El Programa Hispano Proyecto UNICA: 503-232-4448 or 1-888-232-4448
- Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office Victim Assistance Program: 503-655-8616
- Clackamas Women’s Services:503-654-2288
- Washington County District Attorney’s Office Victim Services:503-846-8671
- Sexual Assault Resource Center 503-640-5311
- Child Abuse and Response Services (CARES) Northwest:503-267-9000
- Multnomah County Domestic and Sexual Violence Resource Page
