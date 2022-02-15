Providence nurses raise concerns over safe staffing with several hospital contracts up this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Union nurses working for Providence are raising concerns about staffing and safety, as several contracts are up for negotiation this year.

Meanwhile the chief executive for one of the hospitals responded to those concerns and said the union’s been reluctant to come to the bargaining table.

We heard from several nurses Tuesday night who brought up a range of workplace concerns, but the biggest theme seemed to be the need for keeping staff and having enough staff for the sake of the nurses and the patients.

More than 500 Providence nurses and their supporters joined a virtual meeting to talk about their needs and concerns to have a safe workplace.

Nurses outlined their main concern being staffing levels, with many of their colleagues leaving, having to work extra, and not having enough people to cover.

"At our facility its become a common occurrence for the charge nurse to ask the off going nurses if they can stay over because of how short staffed the department is, asking nurses to work for 16 hours straight sometimes with only enough time in their shift to eat a bite as they’re running from patient to patient typically not getting an actual real break," ER Charge Nurse at Providence Willamette Falls Nicole Hudson said.

The Oregon Nurses Association represents more than 4,000 nurses in 10 Providence locations in the state.

"All of us are doing more with less constantly that is the theme across the board home health is no different the increased stress and emotional toll it’s taken on all of us is profound," Providence Home Health and Hospice Nurse Mark Myers said.

The nurses' contracts at several locations are up this year.

The one at Providence St. Vincent recently expired and is being negotiated now.

We spoke with the chief executive there Jennifer Burrows.

"I think it’s unfortunate ONA is spending time attacking Providence and its caregivers rather than directing their energy at us coming to a mutual agreement at contract negotiations at our table," Burrows said.

She said when it comes to staffing, state law allows for unit-based teams that develop staffing plans including breaks.

"We request and encourage people to sometimes work over; we’re not mandating people to stay working. I think it’s important to recognize that if people say I need to leave then people do go. Now I appreciate that the nurses feel impassioned toward their team and their patients so they’re willing to stay and work additional time," she said.

She said their hospital is offering a competitive raise, including a 9% wage increase in the first year.

Nurses have raised concerns about their own healthcare benefits too. She said the hospital offers three medical plans that are also comparable to other health systems.

Burrows said they offered eight bargaining dates and ONA accepted two of them, one on Thursday and another next month.

The union said they’ve also offered dates the hospital has turned down and that while managers are paid to negotiate, nurses are not.