Providence opens 48-bed emergency health center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In a crucial step to treat COVID-19 patients, Providence Portland Medical Center opened a 48-bed emergency health center.
Providence says the new health center opened in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
It says this was designed for patients with COVID who need less attention while in the hospital.
Providence says the emergency health center is set up on the ninth floor of the cancer center.
"It doesn't look like a typical hospital room that we have here, but in a sense what they're doing by being up here is the ability to help so many more people in our community get the care that they need also," Providence Portland Nurse Therese Reynolds said. "And so it's not going to look pretty, but it's not going to be any less care at all. It's still going to be the best possible care, just in a different setting."
"When we came in here it was concrete and like pipes, so just having this huge group come together and build everything from the ground up was a challenge like the whole thing," Providence Portland Nurse Manager Jessica Knister said. "I can't think of one thing that was more challenging than the other cause everything was a challenge."
Providence says it partnered with OHA to open the temporary unit, to increase hospital capacity statewide and make sure patients who need hospital care have access to it.
"This has not been ideal. Nothing about this whole situation has been ideal. But you know we're in a situation where we have to do our best to keep the hospital open, to be able to make sure that we can provide medical and surgical care to our community," Providence Portland Infectious Disease Dr. Justin Jin said.
"2020 came to an end we realized that we had kind of dodged a bullet, we thought initially and then Omicron came roaring in and we knew we had to do something different," Providence Portland Dr. Laura Kuipers said. "So at the end of 2021, and into 2022 we started thinking where else could we put patients. And in 2022 we really realized we needed to use this space."
Providence says the ninth floor was left unfinished for future use when the cancer tower opened in 2008.
In early 2020, Providence says it began converting the space into a temporary unit to respond to future surges.
"I think that the job of health care is really to look and see where the need is and make sure that we can fill that need for our communities," Kuipers said. "And I think we have done that time and time and time again during this pandemic."
Providence says OHA licensed the space as an emergency health care unit in January to help manage the Omicron surge and has provided help with additional staffing.