Portland hospitals are preparing for whatever may come in the next few weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Anticipating some of the other challenges other countries have faced during the outbreak, Providence Oregon officials say they're doing everything they can to plan ahead in case patient numbers surge.
Chief Operating Officer William Olson said hospital staff are looking at everything from where to put extra beds and mobile treatment units to how they could bring in extra staffing and segregate patients who may have coronavirus.
"Everything is on the table for planning, so we're looking at if there are parking lots available to put drive-through tents in, if there's spaces out in the community that are available to us," Olson said.
Those tents that Olson is referring to are things the hospitals already have and use for regular emergency drills. Olson said the tents could be used for mobile testing, or used as temporary units in case space needs to be freed up in the hospital.
Olson said teams are also trying to figure out if Providence would dedicate specific floors- or even specific buildings- to treat COVID-19 patients in the case of a mass surge.
According to Olson, these are all just discussions at the moment, and the public has no reason to be alarmed. At this point in time, hospitals are in good shape and the total number of cases in Oregon is relatively low.
