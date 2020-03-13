Providence Park closure has nearby businesses on edge

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For at least the next 30 days, the sidewalks surrounding Providence Park will be noticeably emptier and nearby businesses said they are bracing for the worst.
“We’re definitely nervous, we definitely rely on (the) stadium, said Civic Taproom & Bottle Shop owner, David Bloom. “That’s why we’re here.”
It comes as Major League Soccer announced a suspension on its season and Gov. Kate Brown has temporarily banned gatherings that exceed 250 people.
For Bloom, it’s been tough to catch a break and he was gunning for a big year.
“We were excited to have a regular Timbers season, which we haven’t had for the last two years because of the construction in the stadium,” Bloom said. “Now’s the time where the people in power need to start thinking about ways to help small businesses that are affected.”
Next door, Portland Gear had to scramble to adjust its biggest sale of the year. The clothing company has an anniversary event planned for Saturday.
“We always have it in our clubhouse warehouse and people come early, they line up around the block – we expect a huge crowd, but this year, unfortunately, due to (COVID-19) we had to go fully online,” said employee Wanda McNealy.
“We’re just going to take it day-by-day and see how it goes, but it seems like Portland really values shopping local and we encourage everyone to keep doing that because it seems like local businesses are going to get hit the hardest,” McNealy added.
Portland businesses told FOX 12 that shopping local is taking on a whole new meaning.
“Our capacity is under 250, so people can still come here and have a good time,” Bloom said. “Come and support us to keep us around.”
