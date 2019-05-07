PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - This will be the final month without a home match for the Timbers and Thorns.
After two off-seasons of construction, the 85-million-dollar project is more than just raising the east side of the grandstands with 4,000 more seats.
After starting last season with a league record six straight away matches, this four-decker raising of the east side has pushed Portland away for the first three months, 12 MLS matches but that's been aided by three straight victories.
This will be the summer of love at Providence Park. More so than usual. Construction crews are pushing through to the final whistle for the home opening weekend to start June.
New turf is going down over Tanner Creek, a brand-new big screen and finishes touches around the concourses are all coming together, and locker rooms have been renovated too.
This has been a major project to continue to keep Portland among the powers in Major League Soccer.
Opening night for the Timbers will be June 1 and the Thorns take center stage the following day on June 2.
Winners of three in a row, PTFC looks to make it four straight for derby night Friday in Vancouver.
FOX 12 will have the pregame show and broadcast over on FOX 12 plus beginning at 6:30 p.m.. Wednesday will be our first look at new designated player, Brian Fernandez.
We'll bring you his first Portland interview as the Argentine striker from the Mexican league.
