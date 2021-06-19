PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Providence Park was fuller than it's been in quite some time Saturday night after they increased their capacity to 80%.
"It's finally here,” Timbers fan Brad Tate said. “It feels like Christmas!"
While Providence Park isn't quite at full capacity yet, at 80%, the Timbers Army packed the park with cheers. This capacity change comes after Governor Brown announced the Timbers and Thorns will be giving out Travel Oregon prizes and gift cards at three upcoming home games to motivate more Oregonians to get vaccinated.
Everyone over 16 years old needs to be vaccinated to enter the park and they must show their vaccine card, or a copy of it, as proof.
"It's a little nervous but I'm vaccinated and I'm ready to be in a loud stadium again," Matthew Lindley, another Timbers fan, said about the capacity increase.
While some may still be getting used to the idea of more fans in the stands, everyone was eager to cheer on their Timbers as they faced Sporting Kansas City.
"It's going to feel like the home opener again," Giankarlo Sotelo said. "With our 20% capacity games, yes, we were being as loud as we can, but with the army probably at its fullest power, especially after being away so long, it's going to be that much better."
Of course, with more fans at Providence Park, means more foot traffic for nearby businesses. This uptick in business is especially welcome after financial impacts from the pandemic.
"It just means that one, we can pay our bills for starters,” Zachary Brown, a bartender at Wildwood Saloon, said. “Second, just to get to see people have a good time again. We're in the hospitality business, we want people to have a good time so that's all it means to us. Getting to be ourselves again."
Masks aren't required at the park anymore, but it’s recommended visitors wear them in restrooms and other indoor spaces for the comfort of others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.