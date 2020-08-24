Providence Park sees return of Timbers, but no fans

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers were last home in March before Major League Soccer suspended play during the pandemic. On Sunday, Providence Park was home sweet home again for match night for the team.
PTFC hosted the Seattle Sounders Sunday in a regular season game, without fans. It was the first step in Phase One of Major League Soccer’s schedule in operating outside of the successful Disney World “quarantine bubble” in Orlando, where the Timbers won the MLS is Back Tournament,
If all goes well, the league plans on crowning an MLS Cup champion in November.
The MLS is Back Tournament champions were held scoreless and allowed three goals in a 13-minute span late in the 2nd half to fall to Seattle Sunday.
FOX 12 was in attendance from a socially distanced press box for the match at Providence Park.
The stands stood empty: no Tifo, no Capo, no chants, no drums – no supporters in the seats nor on their feet at all. Sunday was a very 2020 Cascadia clash, a unique derby in an unexpected year.
It was odd but it was needed, the long-awaited return home for the Timbers.
“Sports hopefully is and what the Timbers were able to achieve in Orlando, hopefully it brought a little bit of sunshine and joy and something to cheer for the people of Portland who root for the Timbers,” the club’s president of business, Mike Golub, said.
The songs, the chants, the guttural game day support, they are what sets Providence Park apart from the rest of the league. Golub explained how that support, in the immediate term, is now only streaming through the sound system, while the fans are away.
“What we have done is we have kept recordings from previous Timbers games and deconstructed it, if you will, and we will be cueing past reactions up as play occurs and it was something the players really wanted and they would love to be playing in front of the fans but at least they have the audio of our fans to spur them.”
Timber Joey is normally spurred on by the electricity of the Timbers Army and the 25,000 in the park.
“I’ve looked out at the stadium and there is a spirit here. I know that I might be one of the only fans that gets to come to this game, but every fan’s spirit is in the stadium so I know that it’s here and I know I got to perform for them when it comes,” Joey told FOX 12.
For those whose jobs depend on live sports, like the area sports TV production crew, the past five months have been quite the dry spell.
Jayson Van Zeipel, a FOX TV videographer, shared “it’s definitely something you miss after a while and then you realize, ‘Oh, man!’ I’ve got to come back with a little more gratitude and just more appreciation for what we do because I really love it.”
Diego Diaz, a photographer, felt likewise to Joey, saying “the fans can’t be here, they’ll be here in spirit and they’ll be watching on TV and somehow the connection is made. At least it is something to hold on to.”
The Timbers were holding on to their first sight of a match day in Soccer City since early March, and yes, the recorded sound helped but it’s far from the real thing in a 3-0 defeat.
Head Coach Gio Savarese commented “we are living in different times.”
Timbers Captain Diego Valeri described the recorded fan sounds “like a background noise… I suppose it was for TV.”
Chris Duvall, another player, said “it was a little weird to play with the crowd noise, considering we’ve been doing it for a month and a half.”
Sunday was the first of three matches in six days. Wednesday will be a trip to San Jose for the Timbers before returning back home against Salt Lake on Saturday night.
