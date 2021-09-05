2021 NWSL Championship

2021 NWSL Championship logo (Credit: National Women's Soccer League)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The National Women’s Soccer League and the Portland Thorns FC announced Sunday that Providence Park will host the 2021 NWSL Championship match on Saturday, Nov. 20.

“We are thrilled to host the 2021 NWSL Championship game at Providence Park,” said Mike Golub, Portland Thorns FC president of business. “This club and community take great pride in highlighting the talent in this league, and we look forward to having another opportunity to showcase our city, our stadium, and the incredible support that has been fostered here for women’s soccer.”

Providence Park previously hosted two NWSL Championship matches, including the 2018 match between the Thorns and the North Carolina Courage that hosted the largest crowd in league history at 21,144. The stadium also hosted the 2015 NWSL Championship match, the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup final and the 2021 Women’s International Champions Cup.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.thornsfc.com or by calling 888-736-6849. Thorns FC Annual Members will have access to a presale starting on Tuesday, Sept. 14. 

