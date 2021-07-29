PORTLAND (KPTV) - 440 days after a woman arrived at Providence Portland Medical Center unable to breathe, the patient with the longest hospital stay in recent memory is home.

Hospital staff said Norma tested positive for COVID-19 in spring 2020 and was transferred from a Milwaukie hospital to Providence Portland, where she was immediately put on a ventilator. Her critical care team turned her over on her stomach to allow her lungs to better ventilate, but they didn’t think she’d survive. They were wrong.

Norma stabilized and was eventually moved to a recovery unit. She was unable to do much more than turn her head from side to side. From there, she began a long journey of physical, respiratory, speech and occupational therapies. Hospital staff say it didn’t take long for them to realize that Norma was “a fighter.”

Her caregivers quickly formed a bond with Norma, even painting her nails to coincide with whatever holiday she was spending in a hospital room. In October 2020, she was able to take her first trip outside.

Norma is improving every day, her caregivers said, and she’s lost more than 200 pounds since April 11, 2020.