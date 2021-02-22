Providence Portland treating zero COVID-19 patients in critical care unit

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For the first time in a year, Providence Health says its Portland Medical Center has zero COVID-19 patients in critical care.
This marks a major step in the fight against the virus.
"It's kind of giving us a little boost, and just you know, there's a little light at the end of the tunnel," Providence Critical Care Nurse Valerie Klacik said.
Klacik says this gives staff hope that we will get through this pandemic, as it's been a long road to get here.
"When we were in November, December, things were really heavy," Klacik said. "We were kind of headed into that second surge. People were very tired, just of physically and mentally worn out."
A few months ago, Providence says its Portland Medical Center hit its highest number with 94 COVID 19 patients, 10 of them in critical care.
Now Providence says its Portland center has only two non-critical care COVID-19 patients.
Providence says its St. Vincent Medical Center has 12 COVID-19 patients, four of them in critical care.
"I'm hoping that it means we're all doing the right thing, that maybe the vaccine benefits are starting to be evident," Klacik said.
Klacik says she's hoping the lower numbers mark a trend in the right direction.
"I think knowing that spring is coming, with the vaccine and our numbers have been on the downtrend. I think we're pretty hopeful," she said.
Providence says to date, across its eight hospitals in Oregon, it's cared for more than 2300 COVID-19 patients.
