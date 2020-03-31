PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Earle A. Chiles Research Institute (EACRI) at Providence’s Robert W. Franz Cancer Center has applied to the Food and Drug Administration to conduct trials on a new vaccine for COVID-19.
Researchers are asking for swift approval for the trial because of the pandemic, which officials say hasn't surged yet.
Other research institutes across the country are also testing a COVID-19 vaccine based on NIH guidelines.
Providence researchers are using their cancer vaccine and immunotherapy experience to attack COVID-19 with the development of a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Doctors believe this one-two punch could work harder and faster against the virus.
"The trial we'll be doing, the innovation we see here is not only giving a shot in the arm - it's a DNA vaccine - but adding a small needle like acupuncture which would deliver immune stimulants which would super charge this vaccine along with an electric field that would further charge the immune response," said Dr. Rom Leidner, M.D., Providence Cancer Institute oncologist and researcher.
If approved by the FDA, Providence could begin in-person clinical trial vaccinations in about 60 days.
