PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Providence St. Joseph Health on Wednesday announced a pledge of $100,000 to support wildfire relief in Oregon.
In the Portland area, $50,000 will be split equally between the Clackamas County Service Center, Canby Center, El Programma Hispano and NW Housing Alternatives. Another $50,000 is going to the relief response in southern Oregon and will be divided evenly between Medford St. Vincent de Paul and the Southern Oregon United Way Fire Relief Fund.
More than 700 Providence caregivers in Oregon were under Level 3 evacuation orders (go now) from their homes last week. At least 30 have lost their homes, according to Providence Health & Services.
More than 200 Providence caregivers remain out of their homes.
“This has been an extremely challenging year,” said Lisa Vance, chief executive, Providence Oregon. “I know everyone joins me in keeping all of the people in our communities and also our caregivers in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time in Oregon.”
Providence Foundation is encouraging people to donate to its Helping Hands fund, which provides financial support for caregivers during challenging times.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.