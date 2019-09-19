Providence St. Vincent finishes retrofitting patient tower to withstand major earthquake

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After four years, a major construction project is finished at Providence Saint Vincent Hospital in southwest Portland.
A big part of the project was retrofitting the main patient tower to withstand a major earthquake.
A simulation showing what would have happened to the old tower at Providence Saint Vincent in the event of a major 9.0 earthquake helped engineers determine where to make improvements in the 45-year-old tower.
“We take real earthquakes recorded around the world, we adjust them to reflect the local tectonics of Portland, and we subject a model, a simulated model of the building, how it would perform both before and after.”
That process allows structural engineers to look at individual columns and walls to find where the building would hypothetically fail. In this case, part of the work involved reinforcing the concrete columns on the hospital’s lower-level to prevent them from collapsing.
A time-lapse video shows the four-year construction of the tower’s new outer wall. In order to keep the building open for hospital patients, the new exterior was built on top of the old one, which was then taken down.
The result is upgraded patient rooms that are now three-feet larger and feature other improvements too, like redesigned bathrooms.
“Again, those rooms were built in the early 1960s, early 1970s and hadn’t been upgraded until that point,” Nancy Roberts, chief operating officer at Providence Saint Vincent, said. “So, we’re really excited to debut our new refurbished stronger, safer, building to the community here in Washington County.”
Roberts says Providence Saint Vincent serves not only the west side of Portland but the entire north coast with specialty care, so the community would rely on it to remain operational in the event of a large-scale earthquake.
