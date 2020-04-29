PORTLAND, OR (KPTV0 - Health care providers across the country have bravely answered the call to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a nurse from Portland.
Anita Ott-Hendrickson works in the ER at Providence St. Vincent, but a few weeks ago she left home to care for others in New York City.
"It's really hard for me to see such great need and I have the skill set to help, and so I felt like there was a calling. And my family supported it," said Ott-Hendrickson.
In fact, one of her daughters who wants a career in health care encouraged her to go.
Even with family support it's tough.
"My youngest that's 12 is missing mom," Ott-Hendrickson told FOX 12.
As an ER nurse for 20 years, she knows all about taking risks and taking precautions and that is what she is doing now in the emergency room of one of New York's busiest COVID-19 hospitals.
"I’m anxious to try to make a difference, of course I would like to go home and be with my family, but as long as they need me here, I’m here," said Ott-Hendrickson.
She wants Oregonians to know that social distancing works and it is likely keeping us from seeing the greater tragedy she is witnessing in New York.
She says her new reality is heartbreaking.
"I spend a lot of time on days off walking around Manhattan. There are several hospitals in walking distance, and so far the hospitals I've walked around have a trailer, a cooler trailer to have the bodies placed in," Ott-Hendrickson said.
But she says she is also seeing incredible care - and incredible kindness.
"Yesterday, I witnessed a really beautiful thing where a nurse really went through great lengths to get the husband of a dying patient on a phone," Ott-Hendrickson said. "I don’t know if the patient understood but I knew it gave him some peace knowing that he got to say some words to his wife."
Ott-Hendrickson signed on for 13 weeks, but she hopes things get better sooner than that so she can return home to her family.
