PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Breastfeeding mothers who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine appear to be passing the antibodies along to their babies, possibly giving them some protection from the virus, according to a new study.
It's a very preliminary study and it was conducted at Providence Portland Medical Center.
For years people have heard about the benefits of breast milk, but researchers at Providence wanted to know could the COVID-19 vaccine given to lactating moms protect their babies from the virus.
"He turned three months last week," Dr. Jason Baird said about his son Ely.
Ely not only makes his new dad proud, he is also part of his father's research.
Dr. Baird is an immunologist and is part of a Providence research team looking at breast milk and COVID-19.
His wife is still nursing, and since she herself is a healthcare worker, she recently received the vaccine.
So both mother and son became part of dad's work.
"The great thing about collecting breast milk is that it’s not invasive. It’s easy sample to collect and you get tons of it," Dr. Baird said.
Dr. Baird tested his wife's breast milk, along with the breast milk of six other women before the women were vaccinated and then after.
Before, none of the COVID-19 antibodies were present.
After, Dr. Baird says he saw a clear spike - which means as babies nursed, along with all the other nutrients they were getting from their moms, they were also getting some protection from COVID-19.
Dr. Baird told FOX 12 there's no evidence that the passing along of COVID-19 antibodies could hurt nursing babies.
"I don’t think it hurts. It’s hard to actually say that" he said. "I’m an immunologist so I would love to believe that and it suggests he will have protection."
For how long that protection lasts, he doesn't know.
This was just a pilot study, and Dr. Baird hopes to do a larger study on nursing moms and COVID-19 in the future.
