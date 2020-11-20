PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Amid the increase of COVID-19 cases, Providence will set up what's called a "surge tent" that will create more space for doctors and nurses to treat patients.
A surge tent will be set up outside Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent.
A spokesperson says the plan is to use the spaces to assess patients as they come in and to provide a socially distant space for them while they wait to be seen by a doctor.
It's one of many steps the hospital is taking as the state sees an increase in cases.
Dr. Justin Lin, an infectious disease physician with Providence, says they've been experiencing the effects of the surge firsthand.
"Our doctors and nurses have been under a constant amount of stress since the spring, but over the last several weeks this has been the most severe I've seen it since the start of the pandemic in Oregon," Dr. Lin said.
Right now, Providence is caring for 90 people in its Oregon hospitals who are COVID-19 positive or presumptive COVID-19 positive.
Doctors and nurses on the frontline of that care are asking Oregonians to do their part to cut down on the spread.
"When we say flatten the curve, what we're really trying to say is allow us to do our jobs," said Dr. Lin. "We realize people are going to get sick, but if you completely overwhelm the hospital system, you're going to have more COVID deaths and you're also going to have more deaths from other causes."
"We could use everybody's help, just make it a little bit easier on us. Wear your mask, stay away from people if you can - that will give us a little room for us to continue the work that we need to do," said Jaclyn Center, RN at Providence Critical Care Services.
Providence will soon be adding temporary morgue units outside two of its largest hospitals.
A spokesperson says while treatments have improved and more patients are surviving COVID-19, they're preparing the worst-case scenario, especially after seeing hospitals run out of space in other parts of the country.
