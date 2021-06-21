PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Cases of COVID-19 have dropped significantly, but there are still many people battling the long-term symptoms of the disease. Now, more local hospitals are opening clinics dedicated to helping patients recover from long COVID.
Providence’s COVID Recovery Clinic opened just over a month ago, and the team of providers is already helping around 60 patients.
“It’s been draining. It’s been very hard. It’s been also very humbling,” said Samantha Stevenson-Stowell, a COVID long hauler, local physician assistant, and patient at Providence's clinic.
Stevenson-Stowell was diagnosed with COVID-19 Jan. 31. She’s battled head to toe symptoms since then like weakness on her right side, loss of hair, and fatigue, but she said she's started to see improvement with the help of holistic care at Providence’s COVID Recovery Clinic.
“More than anything it’s allowed me to learn how to use movements intentionally, and to do it slowly, and pace myself so that I’ll still have gas in my tank,” she said.
Last week, the CDC issued new guidance for COVID long haulers. There still isn’t a complete picture of post-COVID conditions, but it gives Dr. Carmen Kendall, who designed Providence’s clinic, reinforcement they’re on the right track.
“My feeling is that there will be a need for quite a while. Whether it will be a permanent situation related to long COVID alone, I don’t know. Maybe this morphs into something that addresses post-viral syndromes, in general, because there are other post-viral syndromes we know of,” said Kendall.
Stevenson-Stowell told FOX 12 mental health support, which Providence offers, is vital to long COVID recovery. She wants to remind people to give themselves grace through this time and know they’re not alone.
