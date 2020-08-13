PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland State University says it will disarm its campus police starting this fall.
PSU made the announcement Thursday, stating that its Campus Public Safety officers will conduct their patrols without firearms as “an important first step of a new process to Reimagine Campus Safety,” which the university said it will begin immediately.
The “Reimaging Public Safety” process will involve a committee of university leaders including PSU’s president Percy, the dean of the School of Social Work, the director of Community Outreach and Engagement, Global Diversity & Inclusion, the president of PSU’s student government and the chair of the Faculty, Women, Gender and Sexuality Program/incoming chair of the Faculty Senate.
PSU stated that the decision to disarm campus police is part of “an effort that will look carefully at all aspects of campus safety and devise a new approach that addresses the issues of systematic racism and promotes the dignity of all who come to PSU’s urban campus.”
“Over the past few weeks we have listened to many voices across our campus,” PSU President Stephen Percy wrote in an email to campus announcing the change. “The calls for change that we are hearing at PSU are ringing out across our nation. We must find a new way to protect the safety of our community, one that eliminates systemic racism and promotes the dignity of all who come to our urban campus.”
PSU students and others have called on the university to disarm its campus police for nearly two years, after the deadly shooting of Jason Washington near the campus the summer of 2018.
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty hailed the announcement in a tweet, saying "It's about time that we #DisarmPSU! I've been against PSU police being armed before that decision was made, as have so many community activists and PSU students. Today your years of hard work and advocacy made this happen. This is your victory. This is the right thing to do."
More information on PSU’s “Reimagining Campus Public Safety” plan can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.