PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Prospective Portland State University students living in Washington counties that border Oregon will pay a lower tuition rate, the university announced Tuesday.
Those students are to pay 10% more than the rate of in-state tuition, a rate much less expensive than out-of-state tuition.
This Washington Border Discount, according to the University press release, is designed to offer affordable education prices for those who live close to Portland and consider themselves a part of the larger Portland community.
“We welcome students to our campus and provide many opportunities for community engaged learning — thereby sharing empowering knowledge that can generate change in our local communities and beyond,” PSU President Stephen Percy said. “With the Washington Border Discount, we are recognizing that our regional community does not stop at the Columbia River.”
The 11 counties that will be a part of the new program are:
- Asotin County
- Benton County
- Clark County
- Columbia County
- Cowlitz County
- Garfield County
- Klickitat County
- Pacific County
- Skamania County
- Wahkiakum County
- Walla Walla County
The university said there is no separate application for the Washington Border Discount. Any undergraduate applicant, whether they are first year, transfer or post-baccalaureate, will automatically be considered.
Visit their website to learn more about the Washington Border Discount