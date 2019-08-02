PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in northeast Portland left one person dead and two others injured.
Police late Friday arrested Tamena J. Strickland, 30, in connection with the deadly shooting, which occurred early Friday afternoon at a home on Northeast 42nd Avenue near Holman Street. Police confirm one of the three victims, a man, is dead; two others, both women, were hospitalized and are expected to survive.
Police Friday did not confirm the identity of any of the victims, though family members identified the man who was killed as Deante Strickland. They say the Portland man was in his 20s and had just graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Portland State University, where he shined on the men’s basketball team. The man’s cousin says Strickland’s death is devastating.
“He was going to make the NFL, maybe NBA,” Jeffrey Sims said. “He was a straight-A student, going to college, doing everything positive – had nothing negative to say about anything. Right now, it’s just a mystery what’s going on right now because we don’t know what happened.”
In a statement released Friday night, PSU’s director of athletics said Deante “represented everything it means to be a Viking in his hometown of Portland. He will forever be remembered for his character, determination and warm smile.”
Family members say Deante and Tamena are related, though police have not confirmed that. The other shooting victims that are expected to survive are also related, they say.
Tamena was booked into the Multnomah County Jail Friday night and is facing a charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
