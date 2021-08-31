PSU Biology Professor weighs in on COVID risks of different activities heading into Labor Day

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As we head into Labor Day weekend, more people are making plans to travel and get out.
For those who are fully vaccinated and following state mask mandates, FOX 12 wanted to know what is the risk of catching or spreading COVID while going about our normal lives?
We asked Portland State Biology Professer Ken Stedman, known as the Virus Hunter, what he thinks about a whole range of things people might be doing.
He said the highest risk activity is being inside a crowded bar with few people wearing masks.
Lowest risk is getting together with your family outside.
And the in-betweens vary.
Travel? "A lot of that’s going to depend on where you’re going are you going somewhere with very high rates or very low rates," Stedman said.
Outdoor concert? "I would still like to be a certain distance away from people relatively speaking."
Eating out? "I'm not eating in restaurants inside right now. I’m waiting until the numbers come a lot further down. Eating outside, I do go and eat at restaurants outside."
And Stedman said places where everybody’s vaccinated and COVID-tested, the risk goes down. For example, the rules in place at Autzen for anyone going to the Ducks opener this weekend make that a safer outing.
He said the risk for vaccinated people is definitely lower now than it was before we were vaccinated.
He explains with a 95% effective vaccine, you’re twenty times less likely to get infected with COVID if you’re exposed, but still the higher the number of exposures, the higher chance of infection.
"Lowering the number of chances that you could actually get infected, that’s what it’s really all about," Stedman said. "The problem is there are so many people now who actually have the virus and are spreading it, our numbers are so high that you’re going to have more and more of these opportunities to become infected."
