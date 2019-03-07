PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland State University's Board of Trustees held a special meeting Thursday to discuss the findings from a recent campus safety report.
The new report was written in response to the shooting death of Jason Washington, who was killed by Portland State University police after they responded to a bar fight in June last year.
At Thursday's meeting, the board first heard from the consultants who made the report and compiled a list of recommendations for the college.
The consultants from Margolis Healy went back over their findings which recommends an armed police force on campus. This was based on the decision in 2014 by the university to do so.
On Thursday, the consultants said they still believe armed officers are necessary, but should not be the primary resource.
The consultants advised PSU to have a primary group of highly trained but unarmed officers to be a very visible presence on campus and a smaller group of armed officers to respond when needed.
However, the majority of students at the meeting completely disagreed.
"We don't need more new research. We didn't need for this report to come out. Students, staff and faculty for five years have been saying that guns in the hands of our security officers on campus do not make the campus safer," said Olivia Pace, PSU Student Union organizer.
Some @Portland_State students just used the break in the trustees special meeting to read the names of others who’ve been shot by campus police at other schools. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/EZtSBnVEMB— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) March 7, 2019
There was some applause in support of armed officers, but the majority of the crowd was more vocal against it.
"Afraid, poorly trained and looking at a black man led to the demise of a father, a husband, brother, friend and grandfather. Jason Washington was killed in cold blood, under false pretense and ill-advised training," said Andre Washington, Jason Washington's brother.
When one trustee asked the consultants what top five priorities the university should implement of all their suggestions, the consultants only gave four:
- Increase and improve the lighting on campus
- Establish a consensus on how buildings are used for legitimate purposes
- Increased and annual training of officers
- More oversight of officers
Another trustee asked what is the biggest rick of having unarmed officers. Consultants replied the inability for city police to respond to violence in a timely manner.
The board says the next steps will be to form a committee with representatives from staff, students, faculty and the board to prioritize what they want and then present it to the board by May.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
