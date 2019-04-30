PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland State University is closing down a street to cars in an effort to make it more friendly for pedestrians. University officials say it is a test project, but could become a permanent part of the campus.
Southwest Montgomery Street usually has cars headed down it, but now, a sign is posted that says the road is closed, and crews are transforming the plaza by bringing in planters, dirt, and lights. Julia Michel is helping to plan out the pop-up plaza project that PBOT is taking part in.
“It is such a central area on campus, it makes sense to close it down and make it for students,” Michel said.
According to Michel, there will be art fairs, food, and new furniture created by architecture students for anyone to come check out. There will also be street painting.
Sadie Jordan, a junior with the graphic design program, is behind the art, and says she and her collaborators were inspired to celebrate gay pride, a theme on campus for the month of May.
“I drew out different shapes because I felt like everyone could relate to shapes in a way that was more abstractive, like, you can find your own feelings and meaning, instead of me putting a meaning on what pride means to you,” Jordan said.
There will be lots to do for not just students, but people in Portland.
“We kind of want to try this out and see how people feel about it, if they love it, we will have a push to have it more permanent,” Michel said. “It really is a public space at the end of the day, for a whole month.”
The closure will continue through the end of May; after that, a decision will be made if it will become permanent.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.