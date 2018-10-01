PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland State University leaders Monday announced a new initiative they say will help fight homelessness in the city.
The university plans to launch two research centers and will commit three million dollars to the effort over the next three years.
The Homelessness Research and Action Collaborative will analyze the root causes of the crisis, according to leaders.
A director says they will be focused on changing the homelessness narrative and engaging in alternative approaches, like building temporary villages.
The effort is something students at the university have contributed to in ongoing homelessness research at PSU. The research started in the mid-2000s.
PSU’s president says funds are coming from some of the university’s philanthropic endeavors and won’t have any financial impact on students.
He says he hopes the initiative will engage students in research.
“The majority of those funds go towards supporting education of our students, so it’s not going to be spent on other things,” Rahmat Shoureshi said. “It’s going to be providing opportunities, especially research opportunities for our undergraduate and graduate students.”
PSU’s second research center, The Digital City Testbed Center, will explore how technology can make cities better by addressing safety concerns and how to be climate friendly.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says the centers are necessary as the city continues to grow.
