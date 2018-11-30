PSU geologist says be prepared: Alaska-like quake could happen here

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Anchorage may be hundreds of miles away, but the impact of Friday morning’s 7.0 earthquake has affected quite a few families in the northwest. The quake also comes as a reminder that those who live in Oregon and Washington are in an area prone to earthquakes.
William Dubois, a volunteer for Oregon-based Mountain Wave Search and Rescue, now lives in Anchorage, Alaska. He was one of thousands who felt the earth move.
“I’ve been through a 6.0 earthquake a year or two ago and it was a little slower onset, further away from this one,” Dubois said. “This quake felt like it was right underneath your feet and it hit immediately, there was no run up to it. I thought a semi-truck had run into my building where I was at.”
He says some people lost power, some of the on-ramps to the freeways were damaged and there were concerns over broken gas lines and fires within the city.
In Portland, Portland State University Geology Professor Scott Burns was watching the quake and the aftershocks closely.
“A lot of shaking that occurred in the area and a lot of damage,” Burns said.
Burns says this quake was a fairly shallow subduction quake that could be stronger.
“It was a crustal quake, so that is what happened in Alaska and so they are prepared, their emergency management people are there, their fire departments, police departments, hospitals, everybody is prepared,” Burns said.
He says the images and video coming from Anchorage are a reminder for people who live in the Northwest. Burns says we are due for a big earthquake: either the expected catastrophic Cascadia Subduction Zone quake or a crustal quake similar to what happened in Alaska Friday.
“Today’s earthquake is very similar to the one we could potentially have here in Portland on the Portland Hills fault or one of the other faults that go through the area,” Burns said.
He adds don’t wait to get ready.
“We are in earthquake country, get insurance, get your kit, get prepared,” Burns said.
