Spectators watch the scene as Puerto Rican nationalists Lolita Lebron, center, and Andres Figueroa Cordero, in white shirt, are placed under arrest by police officers, after a shooting attack on Capitol Hill, March 1, 1954. While shouting 'Free Puerto Rico," a commando group led by Lebron opened fire from the visitor's gallery onto the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, wounding five congressmen. A third member of the group, Rafael Cancel Miranda, stands covered behind Lebron, while the fourth men, Irvin Flores Rodriguez, was taken in custody at a bus station. (AP Photo)