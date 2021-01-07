Wednesday’s unrest in Washington, D.C. was arguably one of the most noteworthy criminal acts against the nation’s capitol.
For some historical perspective, KPTV reached out to Marc Rodriguez, who is the editor of the Pacific Historical Review and a professor of history at Portland State University.
Here is an excerpt from the conversation between Rodriguez and FOX 12's Simon Gutierrez:
Gutierrez: Looking back at the events of yesterday in Washington, D.C., I've never seen anything like it in my lifetime. Where do you think this fits in the overall tapestry of U.S. History?
Rodriguez: Americans have often been rebellious people. We had the whiskey rebellions in the decades after the Revolutionary War. We have a strong protest tradition in the country, both left, right and center. But this was extraordinary. We've never seen anything like this. And it's interesting because this is the kind of the thing the founders worried about.
Gutierrez: Reading something from National Geographic, I believe there was a similar situation but much smaller in maybe the 1940s, 1950s, I believe it was Puerto Rican nationalists that were protesting. They were also armed.
Rodriguez: The Puerto Rican nationalists got into the capitol building. And I don't remember how many members were armed. They were disavowed by a lot of the Puerto Rican nationalists, although some saw them as heroes. If I remember correctly, the principals were charged and put in federal prison.
Gutierrez: The fact that we've seen relatively few arrests here, do you think that speaks volumes in a way, or do you think that's going to change over the next several weeks.
Rodriguez: I think that's going to change. I think a lot of the protesters came from out of state. If you're a criminal, you probably shouldn't post things on Facebook. So I think what's going to happen because these are probably federal crimes, that those folks are going to get tracked down when they get back to wherever they came from.
