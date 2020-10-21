PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland has seen more than 600 shootings so far this year, far surpassing the 390 shootings in all of 2019.
Local groups say helping families and providing resources to youth may be the key to reducing gun violence.
That was the topic of a public forum on Wednesday, put on by Portland State University and OHSU.
The purpose was to get community involvement in finding a solution to shootings in our area.
During the discussion, Portland's Director of Youth Violence prevention spoke about resources already in place that is starting to work.
"We have so many organizations that are trying to, not just trying to are, literally trying to interrupt, disrupt and dismantle violence in a way and support families along that curve, from all the way at the top of the river, all the way down at the bottom," Nike Greene Director, Office of Youth Violence Prevention, city of Portland, said.
They say each year, 500 Oregonians die, and 1,000 others are treated for injuries caused by gun violence.
