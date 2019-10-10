PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland State University’s interim president outlined the comprehensive public safety plan for the campus on Thursday.
A major component of the plan is staffing. Interim President Stephen Percy said PSU will hire 10 new student safety ambassadors.
Those will be paid student positions.
The plan also includes 10 unarmed campus safety officers, who will respond to most calls, including providing safety escorts and first aid.
Percy said there will be no change to the current 10 sworn officers on campus, meaning they will remain armed.
During a Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, there was visible disappointment from students in attendance regarding the armed officers.
Some students held up signs supporting the disarming of campus officers, as well as “Remember Jason Washington” signs.
Washington was shot and killed by campus officers in June 2018. The use of deadly force was later ruled justified by a grand jury.
Washington was shot nine times by campus police after some witnesses said he was trying to break up a fight outside of a bar near Southwest Broadway and College Street.
Body cam footage of the scene showed another witness informing officers that Washington had a weapon and said, “He pulled a gun on us.”
During the confrontation, officers are heard calling out, “He’s got a gun,” followed by “Stop. Stop. Stop. Drop the gun. Drop the gun. We will shoot you.”
Washington was licensed to carry a firearm, and had a friend’s gun holstered on his hip. The gun fell to the ground during the confrontation, according to investigators.
Washington’s family, as well as some PSU students, have spoken out about the shooting and rallied against having armed officers on campus.
PSU officers have been armed since 2014. Percy said the university will formally review the safety plan every three years.
For more information on the plan, go to pdx.edu.
