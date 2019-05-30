PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland State University police are investigating after they say someone tried to take a video up a women's skirt, and it comes just months after reports of a Peeping Tom on campus.
University officials on Thursday issued an alert saying that a student reported spotting a man using his iPhone to film up a woman’s skirt while she was walking up the stairs at Cramer Hall.
Officials said the report was filed just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
A university spokesman said it’s unknown if the same suspect(s) could be involved.
Students Mackenzie Flewell and Alexandra Modjeski said they received an email about the incident.
“It makes me feel unsafe as a woman walking around, knowing that people want to do things like that,” Flewell said. “It sucks that we live in a world where this is the kind of stuff that we have to worry about – I’m here to get an education, not to get my body creeped on.”
Modjeski added, “The fact that we can’t walk up and down the stairs without having the rights to our bodies respected – that’s one, illegal and two, inappropriate.”
The report comes just a couple months after the university released details about several other similar incidents reported earlier this year; several of them involving a suspect attempting to film students using the bathroom.
PSU said it’s taking the reports seriously.
The university’s police chief released a statement that says in part:
“Campus public safety decided to alert the PSU community right away about this individual because the safety and privacy of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is our highest priority. We also want to send a message that this type of criminal behavior will be not tolerated at PSU.”
Still, students said they’re left wondering if it will happen again, and whether the offenders are fellow peers or outsiders.
“If it’s a student, it creates a weird barrier between other students, for one thing,” Modjeski said. “It makes other women on the campus feel like they can’t trust other students, if that’s the case. If they’re not a student, why are these things allowed to happen, and why can’t we exist within our own academic community safely?”
The university is urging students to remain vigilant and to contact 911 or campus police if they see anything suspicious.
The suspect in the latest case is described as a white man with short blonde hair and square-framed glasses. The university said the man has a thin build and is possibly about 6 feet tall.
Actually it isn't illegal.
