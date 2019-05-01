PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After months of hard work, the pop-up plaza at Portland State University is now open to the public, and could become a permanent fixture on campus.
Southwest Montgomery will be closed to cars for a month, and will instead feature art fairs, food, and new furniture created by architecture students for anyone to come to check out. Plenty of people were on hand for its grand opening Wednesday morning.
“We’re using the opportunity to paint the street as part of our PSU Pride Month,” Clint Culpepper, Transportation Options Manager, said. “We have a pretty fantastic art piece done by a student that we’re working on, so that’ll be a permanent installation on the street … we’re looking forward to a month full of events.”
The street will also feature street painting. Sadie Jordan, a junior with the graphic design program, is behind the art, and says she and her collaborators were inspired to celebrate gay pride.
“I drew out different shapes because I felt like everyone could relate to shapes in a way that was more abstractive, like, you can find your own feelings and meaning, instead of me putting a meaning on what pride means to you,” Jordan said.
PSU and the Portland Bureau of Transportation says the closure will continue through the end of May; after that, a decision will be made if it will become permanent.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.