PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The president of Portland State University announced his resignation Friday and will be on paid administrative leave through close to the end of the year.
Rahmat Shoureshi’s resignation is effective Dec. 14 this year, according to PSU spokesperson Kenneth Ma.
PSU’s Board of Trustees is expected to name their College of Urban and Public Affairs Dean Stephen Percy as acting president until an interim president is appointed, PSU says.
Shoureshi’s resignation comes just shy of two years on the job. Shoureshi in a letter to the PSU community said the time has come for him to focus on his family first.
“I am truly proud of our exemplary achievements, and I will cherish my service here, but the time has come for me to focus on my family first,” Shoureshi said in his letter. “PSU is a great university, and has an exciting future ahead of it. I wish you all well and thank you for the exceptional opportunity.”
Percy has served as the College of Urban and Public Affairs dean for more than five years, according to Ma.
Ma says a timetable for a search for a permanent president will be announced at a later date.
PSU's Board of Trustees also released a letter to the campus. Read that in full here.
