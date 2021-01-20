PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The first case of a potentially more contagious COVID-19 variant has been reported in Multnomah County. Now, many people may be wondering how concerned they should be about it.
With that question in mind, FOX 12 reporter Simon Gutierrez spoke with a Portland State University biology professor, who is known to some as "The Virus Hunter," to provide some more context.
Here's an excerpt of that interview:
Gutierrez: "The world seems to be treating these variants as different viruses than the original. Should they be looking at it that way?"
Dr. Ken Stedman/Portland State University: "I would say, from a personal point of view and a public health point of view, no. Because the way that we are going to be protected from these variants, this particular variant, is masks, distancing. And then vaccines as sort of the long endgame. And so I think it really makes very little difference in terms of which strains are circulating right now."
Gutierrez: "Do you think there should be an elevated concern because these variants are now stateside?"
Stedman: "I don't think so in general, in a particular case, but if they get more people to wear masks, distance, and wash their hands, that would be great. One thing that very few people are talking about is that this variant in the UK has a deletion in the genome. A small piece that's missing. And, at least in SARS 1, things that were missing that piece seemed to actually have LESS pathogenicity. Cause less disease. So maybe, and again, this is a huge maybe, maybe this new variant will transmit better but actually have lower pathogenicity."
Gutierrez: "We've seen some travel restrictions in different areas because of these variants. Do you think that's an overreach or potentially unnecessary given the levels of coronavirus everywhere?"
Stedman: "I think lowering travel is a good idea in general. Relative to these particular variants my view is that you're trying to close the barn door after the horse is long gone."
One good thing, Stedman says, is that the virus variants aren't evolving or mutating quickly enough for the current vaccines to be ineffective against them. He says COVID-19 mutates much slower than the seasonal flu, and so the vaccines might need to be adjusted only every couple of years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.