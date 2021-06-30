PSU professor says returning to normal will be a process

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As Oregon and Washington reopen there is no doubt it’s been a long time since things were “normal.” For many of us it’s been a psychological whirlwind the last year and a half and some may have hesitancy as we resume our lives. A Portland State University psychology professor tells FOX 12 this will be a process and folks should be respectful of each other.
That professor says it’s important to assess your comfort level in this process of getting back to normal. It’s all about trust. We’ve adapted to limited social interaction as well as physical and psychological distance. She says the return back to normal will be a gradual process that is different for everyone.
“From psychological stance, the trust of course it has the cognitive and emotional component. So cognitively you might feel like oh I should be trusting because most people are vaccinated and close to 70% of people are fully vaccinated etcetera. but emotionally you might not be ready,” Liu-Qin Yang said.
And she also said she knows that our world won't look the same compared to what it did before the pandemic. Some may wear masks, others may not. It's all about respecting each other in this new normal.
