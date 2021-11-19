PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A local professor is weighing in on what booster shots will mean in Oregon's fight against COVID-19 now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the Moderna and Pfizer booster shots for all adults.

Professor Ken Stedman at Portland State University says he believes booster shots will help lower the number of vaccinated people testing positive a little bit, but not that much.

CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend COVID-19 boosters for all adults Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously, 11-0, Friday to recommend booster doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines for all adults in the United States six months after they finish their first two doses.

"Having a third shot brings those antibody levels back up in the short term, but it also really helps with your memory, and the key for a vaccine to work is not that you have antibodies right now for protection, it's that when your body gets exposed to the virus again it remembers," Stedman said.

Data from the Oregon Health Authority shows that between Nov. 7 and Nov. 13, just over 1,500 of the nearly 6,000 reported COVID-19 cases occurred in people who were vaccinated.

Stedman says the number of vaccinated people getting infected doesn't speak to the efficacy of the vaccines, as it was not deisgned to prevent infection, but rather to lower the amount of the SARS CoV-2 virus that infects the body and leads to COVID-19 itself.

"You could be infected by the virus and get a little bit of the virus being produced, but not so much that it overwhelms your defenses and you start to get the disease," he said.

Stedman believes booster shots will lower the amount of vaccinated people testing positive by a little, but says the true indicator of its success will be measured elsewhere.

"My hope is that the booster shots are really going to help with hospital numbers, and that's what we really care about," he said.

Stedman says vaccinations alone will not end the pandemic. He says it will also take continual mask-wearing, social distancing, and testing.