PSU professor weighs in on what post-pandemic workplaces could look like

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As more places open back up, companies are trying to figure out what a post-pandemic workplace should look like.
“The huge organizations in this country, and of course in other countries, they have figured out a plan for permanent or longer-term remote work for their employees," said Dr. Liu-Qin Yang.
Dr. Yang, Associate Professor of Applied Psychology at Portland State University, said she wouldn't be surprised if more companies of all sizes follow.
She shared a 2020 study with FOX 12, where workers reported being just as productive at home, compared to the office.
“The idea is they need to utilize remote work along with other technology-based applications to stay competitive and then to attract, engage and retain talent," said Dr. Yang. "So, that’s the reality and I believe many organizations are realizing this and they are planning it.”
Dr. Yang said there are many benefits to working from home, like flexibility, sharpening technology skills by using Zoom and other platforms, as well as eliminating commute time.
“Then you can actually allocate those times for work and a lot of people say they even work longer hours than pre-pandemic, so the save in commute time is a big reason," she said.
Dr. Yang said working for home isn't all positive, like if you're having technology issues, a lagging internet connection or even online fatigue.
She said interruptions in the home from family members, roommates and kids are another big one. Plus, remote work can cause social isolation.
“You have autonomy, you can structure your day of work at home, but it comes with some price," said Dr. Yang. "It’s harder to stay connected with colleagues and also ambiguity."
"You just miss the conversation, the chit-chat and you just become less efficient in some way," she continued.
She said there could be an ideal situation though, a hybrid model.
“You can work from home some days and you have the flexibility and to deal with your errands and family obligations to arrange in whichever way you wanted, but also to allow this working in-person," said Dr. Yang. “Because we do need that connection, the bonding with coworkers to maintain that trust.”
Dr. Yang said obviously some industries can't operate on a fully remote or even hybrid remote model. But if you can work from home, she said it's best to have a separate workspace, away from everyone else, ideally with a door you can close.
