PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland State University is gearing up for a major grand opening.
FOX 12 got a sneak peak Thursday at the newly renovated student services building formerly known as Neuberger Hall. The building has been under repair for about two years at a price tag of around $70 million, according to the university.
The 217,000-square-foot building will now house a number of academic departments, as well as other important places for students, including a career center and financial services.
So far, the building has not been named. The official grand opening is slated for Oct. 2.
