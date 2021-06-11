PSU says officers will start patrolling campus unarmed by Sept. 1

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland State University announced Friday it will keep their campus security officers unarmed moving forward.

In a statement on PSU's website, President Stephen Percy said Campus Public Safety Chief Willie Halliburton has committed to beginning unarmed campus patrols no later than Sept. 1, before the start of the fall term.

"I appreciate the leadership of Chief Halliburton and members of the CPSO team for their commitment to innovation in campus safety," Percy said in the statement.

Last August, the university announced campus police won't be armed anymore. PSU students and others called on the university to disarm its campus police for nearly two years, after the deadly shooting of Jason Washington near the campus in the summer of 2018.

Percy formed the Reimagine Campus Safety Committee last year to plan new safety strategies. This summer, the committee will work with several groups to further discuss plans for campus safety. Then they'll bring their recommendations to Percy and to the PSU Board of Trustees.