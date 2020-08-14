PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- A big announcement from Portland State University Thursday -- starting this fall, campus safety officers will not be armed.
“A lot of students are super happy today, mostly because to them, that was long overdue," PSU Student Body President, Motutama Sipelii, said.
This decision is one that activists and students have requested for years, after an armed PSU officer shot and killed Jason Washington, a Black man, who witnesses said was trying to break up a fight in 2018.
The school said that Washington's death played a role in their decision Thursday.
"We mourn the tragic loss of Jason Washington and clearly that incident raised a lot of concern in our faculty, staff and students about having arms on campus and led us to really question whether we can do this job without weapons on campus," Stephen Percy, PSU president, said.
“I think it’s time for the community to heal, in my honest opinion. I mean moving forward I feel this is the first step to build a bridge and relationship between the student body and administration and I’m going to do my best to be the liaison between the two," Sipelii said.
Sipelii is a senior at PSU and will be on the committee that will help the school rethink what safety looks like on campus.
“It’s going to be community based approach instead of what we’ve done in past years," Sipelii said.
He said that community approach will help them create policies that will make a lasting change on PSU's campus.
"I just want students to feel safe," Sipelii said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(7) comments
Expect an exodus from the PSU police department to other departments all over the state who are clamoring for good people:)
Heal, really? It is codependent thinking when you require someone else to change before you can heal. Grow up dude.
So police not having guns gives them time to heal? What? So I don't need food so I won't feel hungry is that what I am hearing? What is wrong with liberals?
Another 'gun free' zone, or as a lunatic sees it... a target rich environment with little threat to the loon. What a stupid idea.
We're dealing with absolute children, and I'm not even talking about the students. Jason Washington screwed up and put himself in a bad position. He had a gun or his friend's gun and it was unsecured. He decided to get involved in a fight, and didn't need to. During the course of the melee, the gun falls out, and the officers feared for their own safety. When the gun fell out, according to testimony, either Jason or one of the other combatants reached for it. Officers had a split second decision, and they were never criminally charged. So how does this equate to making the students feel safer? This incident has nothing to do with campus safety, other to now make the campus less safe. But try to rationalize that which is common sense, with those who are completely irrational..and have no common sense.
'I want students to feel safe' What kind of education are they getting if they are being taught the police are the bad guys, to be afraid of them?
That's exactly what they're doing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.