PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thursday was move-in day at Portland State University. Things still aren't back to how they were pre-COVID, but the university says they have nearly double the amount of students living on campus this year than they did in 2020.

The steps outside of the Ondine Residence Hall on Thursday were lit up by the faces of students, who are eager to start the college experience many of them misses out on last year.

"I've loved Portland for a while now, and getting to live and study here has been a dream," said incoming freshman Sydney Welch.

The university is requiring all students living on campus to get vaccinated - no exceptions.

"Right now, the restrictions are a little bit less than they were last year, so it's a lot easier now," said student Alisha Pedraza, who also works at Ondine Residence Hall.

There are 1,721 students moving on to the PSU campus this year. That's more than double the 838 students who were living on campus in 2020. University officials attribute the increase to vaccinations.

"They had to file their proof of vaccination before moving into residence halls," said Christina Williams, Director of Media and Public Relations at PSU.

Seventy-four percent of classes at PSU will have some element of in-person instruction this year. Students are required to show proof of vaccination to learn in-person. Unlike the dorms, the university if accepting medical exemptions for the classroom.

Welch says getting the vaccine was a no-brainer, especially with recreation halls and sporting events that are now open again to students and spectators.

"I was going to get vaccinated anyways, and I'm so glad everyone here is vaccinated, it just makes it more comfortable for the students and stuff," Welch said.

Students will be moving in to residence halls throughout the weekend. The first day of classes is Sept. 27.