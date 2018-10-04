A crowd of hundreds packed Thursday morning’s Board of Trustees meeting inside Lincoln Hall at Portland State University. The large attendance was due to recent outcry from students, staff and other community members to disarm the university’s campus police officers.
The demand to take away all department guns comes after two PSU officers were involved in the deadly shooting of Jason Washington in late June.
Thursday's Trustees meeting, the first since Washington was killed, included input from a mix of students, professors and others in the community during public comment, which the Board expanded from 30 minutes to 3 hours to allow more people to speak.
“I am willing to sacrifice my own life in the event of an active shooter if it means that fewer people of color and people with mental illness will face violence, scrutiny and lives lost at the hands of armed police,” said one woman who identified herself as a university professor.
Most comments from those who spoke up shared a commonality - disarm campus police officers immediately.
“We will not forget Jason Washington,” said one student. “And we will not allow any more blood to be spilled. The Student Union is not leaving, we will be here again and again until our demands are met.”
Others asked the Board to consider the reputational damage of student protests and constant media coverage that has resulted from the shooting and ensuing debate over armed officers.
“I only have one question to pose to you today - what is this worth?” another student said.
In addition to disarming officers, the PSU Student Union - who has been camping outside the public safety building since classes started in protest - has called for the termination of the two officers involved in Washington’s shooting death. The student group also wants a memorial to be constructed on campus to honor Washington.
The 45-year-old Washington was shot and killed amid a bar fight on Southwest College Street in June. Witness video of the shooting shows a holstered gun fall from Washington’s hip during the scuffle. It shows Washington, who had a valid concealed carry permit, appear to pick it up - and then officers open fire. Body camera video later released revealed officers yelled for him to "drop the gun" seconds before firing.
Washington died at the scene.
A grand jury later deemed the shooting justified, but public outcry has continued.
Washington’s family, who has also demanded PSU officers be disarmed, attended Thursday’s Board meeting. They were invited to speak first during public comment, but declined.
In addition to Thursday's public comments, a number of petitions totaling up to what students said were thousands of signatures were also handed to the Board.
“You can take the time to carefully think of, and to create, a democratic and transparent process by which we come up with a better way - and effective way - to keep campus secure, which guns do not,” said one community member.
PSU has said two independent reviews are already underway. The Board said today they do not want to rush those reviews.
One of the officers has accepted a new job outside of Portland and left PSU, according to the university.
A university statement also says administrators have heard calls for a permanent memorial, "and it's under consideration."
Nine public forums will be planned, with dates and locations to be determined, for people to offer feedback to the consultant conducting the comprehensive independent review.
Campus officers have been armed at PSU since a Board of Trustees vote of support in 2014.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
