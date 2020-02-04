PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Because of coronavirus, the U.S. State Department is urging people not to travel to China.
Local universities are listening to that warning.
At Portland State University, school officials are saying this is the first time they’ve had to suspend travel with another country.
But amid a deadly and uncertain situation in China, they’re not taking any chances.
“It’s really about the safety of the PSU community. We don’t want to put anyone in harm’s way of something that we’re still trying to understand,” said PSU spokeswoman Christina Williams.
All official travel between PSU and China is currently suspended because of coronavirus.
When the travel warning came down from the State Department last week, three students had been in China for two different exchange programs.
Two of them have returned home; the third is from China and is staying there.
Six scholars were supposed to come to PSU from China to conduct research and teach. Two are already here but trips for the other four are on hold for now.
Plus, 10 students from China are supposed to be coming here for spring term in March.
The school’s international services director said they don’t know for sure yet but that likely won’t happen.
“It’s very much a wait and see situation. We’ve never had this before, we’ve never had this kind of travel suspension in place before, and so it really just depends on what happens how long we need to keep it in place,” Williams said.
The university has more than 200 Chinese students. It’s the school’s largest international population, so administrators have reached out to them to offer support to those who may be worried about family or friends back home. They’ve also shared with everyone information about health resources on campus.
In addition to PSU, Linfield College is also monitoring this situation.
They had students abroad last month who they say are back home safe and healthy.
They’re now working with Chinese international students who are still there to determine the best course of action.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.