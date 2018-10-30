PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland State University will be holding listening forums this week to discuss campus safety following the death of Jason Washington.
Washington, 45, was shot and killed by campus officers outside the Cheerful Tortoise bar adjacent to the PSU campus in June.
A grand jury found the shooting justified, but it sparked several protests and renewed calls to disarm campus officers.
PSU hired an independent security firm to review campus safety policies.
Now, PSU is holding nine listening forums Tuesday through Thursday.
Students, faculty, staff and community members can attend to learn about what the firm found and give feedback.
All listening forums will take place at PSU's Academic and Student Recreation Center (ASRC) Room 515.
Tuesday, Oct. 30
12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 31
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 1
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
