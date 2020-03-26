PSU to hold virtual commencement ceremonies due to COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland State University will hold virtual commencement ceremonies to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The school notified graduating seniors and those who will receive graduate degrees of the change early Thursday, urging campus community members to their support for the graduating class when the Spring term begins next year, according to officials.
“These are very difficult decisions we have to make, but we are making them now in recognition of the seriousness and uncertainty of the global public health challenge in front of us,” President Percy said in his message to students.
The virtual ceremonies will be held in June this year and confer more than 5,000 degrees and certificates from eight schools and colleges.
“Graduation is a milestone life achievement, and commencement planners are developing ways for the virtual ceremonies to convey our heartfelt congratulations and include components of our traditional commencements,” according to the university. “We are working hard to make the June ceremonies as vibrant and meaningful as possible.
Officials said more details would be provided in the coming weeks.
