PSU, UP athletics push for waiver of restrictions that limit practice, home basketball games

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The basketball teams at Portland State and University of Portland are waiting to see if they will be able to have home games this season and begin to have regular practices.
The universities are seeking a waiver to guidelines put in place by the Governor’s Office and the Oregon Health Authority in September. The University of Oregon and Oregon State, both in the Pac-12 conference, were granted a waiver to have full practice and games at home with COVID-19 guidelines in place.
The non-profit Sport Oregon says PSU and UP are the only two D1 schools in the country under these restrictions that limit contact and don’t allow them to play home games.
“They have demonstrated tremendous responsibility and very good protocols inside of athletics and on campus wide and there really has been no outbreaks of significance on any of those campuses,” Jim Etzel with Sport Oregon said.
Both PSU and UP say they have been conducting practices with COVID-19 guidelines in place including testing. They both say they have implanted mirror policies that both Oregon and Oregon State have in place.
“So it has been frustrating because literally everybody in America is allowed to practice right at the Division One level except for us and Portland from what I know,” said PSU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Barret Peery.
“I am advocating for our student athletes, these are kids that have a lifelong dream of college basketball. We are willing to test and quarantine at the Pac-12 level and what Oregon and Oregon state are doing,” said University of Portland Vice President for Athletics Scott Leykam.
He adds they understand state and local governments are working hard and have done a good job of keeping COVID-19 numbers low compared to other parts of the country. He also says health officials and the Governor’s Office are working on other pressing issues, but just want to be on the same playing field as other D1 universities in the state.
“We are ready to go, optimistic we can start on November 25th, we just want our students athletes to be treated equally,” Leykam said.
The Governor’s Office sent FOX 12 a statement Thursday that reads:
“One issue is timing––COVID-19 infections are surging across Oregon just as colder weather is pushing more people to gather indoors. With case counts on the rise across Oregon, our office has paused offering exemptions to additional indoor collegiate contact sports activities at this time. The OHA guidance for collegiate sports are available HERE. Earlier in the fall, Pac-12 schools were specifically granted an exception to the collegiate guidance if they submitted health and safety protocols to the Oregon Health Authority for approval, and that exception does not extend beyond the Pac-12 at this time.
The Pac-12 also submitted a detailed testing plan which included dedicated resources for testing supplies and lab work for the University of Oregon and Oregon State. To date, we have not received a plan from Portland State. We have received a plan from the University of Portland. Our office’s focus right now is stopping the increase in COVID-19 cases so that more K-12 students can return to the classroom. That unfortunately means putting on hold additional approvals for other indoor contact activities that run the risk of further spreading the disease in our communities, like indoor contact sports. We hope we can reconsider these exceptions soon.
We understand the frustration many college athletes in Oregon are feeling right now. But the fact is COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The best thing we can do to bring back more indoor sports is to work together to drive down infection numbers to safe levels in communities across Oregon, by wearing face coverings, washing hands, watching physical distance, and avoiding social gatherings.”
For both universities, they will still have a season but until they can get a waiver or restrictions are changed their practices will be limited and they won’t be able to play games on their home court.
“We want our opportunity just like everybody else and we think it would be not very just to not have the same opportunity that people an hour down the road have,” Peery said.
Oregon’s other NCAA D2, D3, and NIAC’s colleges and universities are also under and following Oregon’s COVID-19 guidance.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
