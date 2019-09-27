SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Psychiatric Security Review Board is seeking the the public's help in locating a missing 45-year-old man.
Officials said Damien Ellison is currently on supervision through the Psychiatric Security Review Board.
He left his housing complex in North East Salem around 12 p.m. Thursday on foot. His destination at the time was a dental appointment, but he never arrived.
Officials said Ellison has been on conditional release since 2014 without incident.
Ellison is described as an African American man, 5 foot 11 inches tall, 188 pounds with black hair, balding in the front.
When last seen, he was psychiatrically stable and not considered a danger to others.
Officials said one report indicated he could be traveling with a female companion in a black Jetta.
