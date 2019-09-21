PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Meanwhile, dogs and their owners celebrated an Oktoberfest bash of their own.
The 25th annual Dog-toberfest took over the Lucky Lab Brew Pub in southeast Portland Saturday.
Owners got the chance to enjoy music, food and beer, all while their four-legged friends received a wash and nail trim.
All the proceeds from Saturday’s event are going towards the Dove-Lewis Blood Bank which provides dogs and cats with more than 700-blood transfusions each year.
“We are one of the only local blood banks in the area, so we are one of the only suppliers of blood in this area. um we're also a supplier for other clinics in the area and other clinics in the nation. There aren't a ton of veterinary blood banks, so there's always a shortage of blood products," Blood bank coordinator Kelsey Reinauer said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.