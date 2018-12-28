PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crews say an estimated 1,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into the Willamette River on Thursday.
According to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services, the sewage overflowed from a sewer line to the ground and flowed into a storm sewer that released into the river near Southwest Macadam Avenue.
After the release was stopped, the sewer line was cleared of debris that caused the overflow, according to BES.
Caution signs are posted in the area of the release. BES said the water is being tested for E-coli levels as a standard procedure.
The public is asked to avoid contact with the river near SW Macadam Avenue for 48 hours.
BES said the sewage overflow is not related to the City of Portland's combined sewer overflow control system.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.