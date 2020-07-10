PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Sewage overflowed into the Columbia Slough from the Bureau of Environmental Services pump station in northeast Portland.
BES said an electrical failure at the pump station, located at 6809 Northeast 59th Place, led to the overflow late Thursday night.
The untreated sewage overflowed onto a private industrial property parking lot and then via storm drains to the Columbia Slough, according to BES.
The release was stopped at around 7 a.m. Friday. City crews cleaned up residue on the private parking lot and the storm drains.
BES said the amount of sewage that reached the slough is not known.
The public is being asked to avoid contact with the slough for about 48 hours between Northeast 63rd Avenue and Northeast 47th Avenue due to increased bacteria in the water.
