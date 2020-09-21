PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services is warning residents to avoid contact with Fanno Creek for the next 48 hours due to the presence of bacteria in the water.
The bureau on Monday evening reported sewage overflow from a manhole on a residential property on Southwest Bertha Boulevard near Southwest 27th Avenue. The overflow impacted a tributary of Fanno Creek and was stopped around 9 a.m on Monday, according to authorities.
Service has been restored and crews have placed warning signs in the area. The bureau believes roots caused the overflow to occur.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
